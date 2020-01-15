Rogers partners with Ozark Regional Transit to provide fare-free, on-demand public transit

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) —The City of Rogers is partnering with Ozark Regional Transit to provide on-demand and enhanced public transit services for zero fare to residents and visitors, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Beginning Monday, January 20, there will be two transportation enhancements the public may utilize:

Route 54, a fixed route connecting the Downtown Express (Historic Downtown Rogers) to the Uptown Express (Pinnacle Hills area) On-Demand transit, an application-based, real-time route service with numerous bus stops located within the City.

“We are excited to offer these transportation opportunities for those residing in and visiting the City of Rogers for zero fare,” said Mayor Greg Hines. “Our hope for this program is to provide our citizens with fast, safe and reliable access to work, meetings, shopping and events within the City, and, considering the buses will have bike racks, bicyclists will also be able to easily access all our beautiful trail systems.”

Route 54 will initiate from South 2nd Street and West Elm Street, proceed south and west via 8th Street, New Hope Road, South Hampton Place, South Bellview Road, South Promenade, West Pauline Whittaker Road, South Pinnacle Hills Parkway, and terminate at J.B. Hunt Towers along South J.B. Hunt Drive.

The second enhancement, On-Demand Transit, will allow riders to schedule trips from bus stop to bus stop using an app on their smartphone device, desktop computer, or by calling the Ozark Regional Transit Office (479-756-5901).

After scheduling a trip, users will be notified on their phone or computer of the bus’ estimated time of arrival at their departure stop.

Both enhancements will run daily, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.