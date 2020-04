ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspected plant thief.

Rogers Police said on Wednesday, April 1, around 3:30 a.m. the woman in the video below stole what appears to be a flower box from a home on the 1000 block of S 9th Street in Rogers.

If you know the identity of this person, you are asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-414.