Rogers Police Department unveils new badge

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Rogers Police Department officially rolled out its new badge for officers on Monday.

The department says the new badges, selected by a panel of officers, are all about “growth.”

“Why new badges? It’s all about growth. As you saw in an earlier post, our department continues to grow. The new badges were needed to keep up with growth,” the Rogers Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police say the badge maintains a traditional look but with an upgrade to give it “a new feel for a new generation of officers.”