UPDATE: Rogers Police locate missing and endangered man

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – UPDATE: Missing person Bryan Yanes has been located, according to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department.

Original story — The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate a missing and endangered person.

Bryan Yanes, 19, was last seen Friday, Dec. 13 around 4 p.m. when he got off his bus at the Edgewood Apartments located at 2320 W Beechwood Dr in Rogers.

Yanes was last seen wearing a grey zip-up jacket with an orange lining, a blue shirt with an American flag, black sweat pants, red tennis shoes, and a backpack.

Yanes is 4- foot 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair.

Yanes has Downs Syndrome.

If you know Yanes location please call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.