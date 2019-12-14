Rogers Police search for missing endangered person

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) – The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate a missing and endangered person.

Bryan Yanes, 19, was last seen Friday, Dec. 13 around 4 p.m. when he got off his bus at the Edgewood Apartments located at 2320 W Beechwood Dr in Rogers. 

Yanes was last seen wearing a grey zip-up jacket with an orange lining, a blue shirt with an American flag, black sweat pants, red tennis shoes, and a backpack. 

Yanes is 4- foot 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. 

Yanes has Downs Syndrome. 

If you know Yanes location please call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141. 

