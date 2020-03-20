Rogers restaurant reacts to new restrictions

"It's different and it's scary," he said. "We have to think outside of the box."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday, March 19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced restaurants and bars across the state can no longer do dine-in services, but carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery will be allowed to continue.

Fish City Grill Owner Brett Brundige said he was working on a plan on Wednesday (March 18) with both his restaurant locations, Fort Smith and Rogers, on what to do if this happens.

Okay, today it’s here. We need to figure out a plan by the end of the night. Brett Brundige, Fish City Grill Owner

After the governor’s announcement on Thursday, he said they’ll be up all night working on a way to make curbside pickup and at home deliveries part of their “new norm.”

“It’s different and it’s scary,” he said. “We have to think outside of the box.”

Brundige said it’s been a roller coaster ride the last couple of days because of all of the changes — but the support from not only the community but also his restaurant competitors has kept them rolling with the punches.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley — how much support there is,” Brundige said. “It’s kind of flipped right now, so we need a little bit of help.”

Brundige said the ultimate goal is to stay open, and to make sure his employees can continue to feed their families and pay their bills.

He said all of the restaurants are in this together — so even if you don’t go to his place, find another.

For more information about Fish City Grill, click here.