Rogers School district spends thousands more than intended on renovations

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — In Rogers, the cost of renovating one of its schools continues to climb, causing the district to spend thousands of more dollars than originally intended.

To renovate Northside Elementary, Asst. Superintendent Charles Lee said the initial estimated cost was around $6 million.

Then he had to ask for an additional $400,000, and last night he warned the school board it might get even more expensive.

This comes after it found the old school had electrical issues, and had to rewire the entire building.

Lee also said his team found unforseen structural issues that raises the price-tag of the project.

So, who’s paying for it?

Over a year ago, a millage increase was established to cover the cost of various school projects, including the addition of elementary schools, increased safety and security, and the renovation of some of the district’s older buildings.

Lee said even with these increased costs, the taxpayers won’t see more coming out of their pockets.

“We’re not going to go back to our voters to ask for more money to complete this project. We will find a way to complete it with existing balances that we have in our building fund and we have the money there to do that and take care of it,” he said.

The construction started in June of this year and Lee said he hopes it will be finished before school starts next year— in mid-july of 2020.