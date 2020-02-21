Rogers school to launch career program for students

ROGERS, Ark (KNWA) — The Rogers School District is providing opportunities for graduating students to be ready for the workforce.

High school students already have access to career and technical education courses in Rogers.

In a few weeks, the district will be extending the education program with the start of the Career Launch Work Ready Program.

The district is making the program available to graduating seniors and former students who graduated in 2019.

It will provide students certification training, career coaching, job placement and resume building skills.​

Director of Career and Technical Development Dawn Stewart said she worked with local businesses to find needs in the community that the program could fill.​

After graduating from high school, those in the program will be able to successfully transition into employment.​ Some of the certifications include medical biling, medical administrative assistant and certified nurse assistant​.

“​We work collaboratively with long term care facilities within the community. Students do internships with them, clinical experience with them and that transitions to employment with those different institutions and agencies.

At the end of the program, there is career signing day with all of the local businesses. The program will start in April and go through June.