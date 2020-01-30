Rogers Street Department halfway done clearing dead trees near Dixieland Road

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Charleen Jones lives in Rogers and drives down Dixieland Road almost every day. She’s kept up with the city’s street department working on clearing a lot filled with trees gathered after a tornado hit late last year.

“As a community bike rider, this is a vital part of the trail, the entrance,” Jones said of the area where mounds of dead trees sit.

The department helped gather downed trees in the storm aftermath, and it dumped them on the side of Dixieland near the high school. Crews have been working to clear the area for months, turning the trees into mulch.

“This part of town took the hardest hit [possible], and it should be an eye-opening experience that if we were to get something even bigger, we’re not in the capacity to fix anything fast,” Jones said.

Hanna Lairy is the city’s public relations manager. She said people living in Rogers will be rewarded for their patience.

“The public is welcome to come and collect mulch if they bring a pickup [truck],” Lairy said. “The workers ask that they only come when workers are present, though, so they can load it up for them.”

The job is about halfway done, Lairy said.

“The city of Rogers is working hard to complete cleanup efforts,” Lairy said.

Jones said she’s ready for the space to go back to the way it was before the storm: more bike, less bark.

“We need these areas to be able to get back and be active with our families again like we were doing before the storm,” Jones said.