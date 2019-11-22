Rogers upgrading sports facilities

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Rogers will spend $44 million to upgrade sports facilities at its two largest high schools.

Both Rogers High School and Heritage High School will get a new gym and a new baseball and softball complex. This will cost more than $25 million at Rogers High School and $17 million at Heritage High School.

This will allow the baseball and softball teams to play their home games on campus.

Assistant Superintendent of Rogers Schools Charles Lee said, “It allows students to find a way to connect to that school… There is tremendous value in all of our extracurricular activities.”

The projects are expected to be completed by November 2020.