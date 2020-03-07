Roller derby kicks off with home opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Roller Derby and Benton County Roller Derby teams kick off their seasons tonight in support of the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter.

Hosted at the Starlight Skatium, doors and beer garden (21+) open at 5 p.m. with the first game whistle at 6 p.m.

The scheduled games are as follows:

Elite (home) Vs Capital City Crushers (away)

River Rats (home) Vs Rocktown Roller Derby Brawlers (away)

Tickets can be purchased in advance at this website and at the door tonight on game day. Children 5 and under are free with a paying adult.