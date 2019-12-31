Safety concerns arise as firefighters put out warehouse fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A warehouse continues smoldering three days after a fire started in Springdale.

Captain Matt Bagley with the Springdale Fire Department said firefighters haven’t been able to get inside the building to get the fire out due to safety concerns as the building collapses, but they are blasting water in through doors and windows.

The warehouse was full of styrofoam containers, covers for boats and cars, and other flammable material, which is what is keeping the fire burning.

Bagley said air quality is no longer a concern for people living or driving nearby.

He also said this event has been a good learning experience for his team.

“It’s something we’ve trained a lot for, but we haven’t had real-world practice on an incident this big in quite a few years,” Bagley said. “So it’s good to see that training really pays off and things do work.”

Bagley said an investigation won’t be started until the flames go completely down, which delays knowing what started the fire.