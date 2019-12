FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An Indian restaurant based in Little Rock is expanding to Fayetteville.

Saffron Indian cuisine is set to open on Watson street where the Grill house Seafood and Steaks once was. It will serve a buffet during lunch hours with several Indian food favorites like curry dishes from both north and Southern India regions.

If all goes as planned, it will open by the middle of December.