ARKANSAS (KNWA) — There are only eight days until Christmas, but only six days left to ring the bells and raise money for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The organization is currently short of meeting its 2019 goal for the campaign — it’s just under half of its $420,000 goal.

You may still donate by stopping by any of the kettles throughout northwest Arkansas.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help ring the bells.

You may register here to volunteer.