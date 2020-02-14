Salvation Army food pantry needs donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One in five adults and one in four children do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Food insecurity is a big issue in Northwest Arkansas and organizations like the Salvation Army rely on your donations to help those families in need.

The Salvation Army’s food pantry in Fayetteville does not have much food left and they are asking for your help to fill it back up.

“The time of year, due to the influx of people we see in cold weather, also folks who are camping who need proteins and things like that, it’s just a high usage time for our pantry,” Salvation Army Director of Social Services Amber Bruce said.

You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army on West 15th Street in Fayetteville.