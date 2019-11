FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — ‘Tis the season for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign!

The campaign kicked off in Northwest Arkansas on Monday (November 11) and the nonprofit is always looking for volunteers to ring the bell.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here, call (479) 521-2151 x 103, or email blair.cook@uss.salvationarmy.org.