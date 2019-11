BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Salvation Army in Bentonville served food to hundreds of people in need on Thanksgiving.

Shelter Director Danny Camarillo said every year dozens of volunteers spend their Thanksgiving morning prepping the food to cook.

He said he’s proud of the community for stepping up and giving back to those in need.

“We do help folks year-round, but this is a special time when we offer people hope through what we do, and I believe that many lives are touched,” Camarillo said.