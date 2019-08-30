Salvation Army to undergo renovations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Salvation Army is preparing to renovate its shelter in Fayetteville to double its capacity.

Area commander Joshua Robinett says that in about one month, 28 beds will be added to the shelter, along with a new computer lab, two individualized apartments for families, and an additional five beds for its rehab program.

It will be implemented in a way that won’t displace anyone currently staying at the shelter.

“The initial plan was for the rehab and then sort of expanded upon that and now we’re looking at focusing on the shelter as well,” said Robinett.

The project will cost an estimated $400,000, and right now the Salvation Army is $50,000 short of its goal.

The organization is hosting its 10th annual Golf for Good tournament to help raise the money.

Starting on September 13, all proceeds will go directly to support the shelter’s renovation project.