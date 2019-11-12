Salvation Army warming centers are open

(KNWA) — Salvation Army locations have opened warming centers for those seeking warmth during the next couple of days.
The centers open if the wind chill drops to 34 degrees or below.
Wind chills are expected to drop to single digits tonight.
