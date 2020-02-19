Samuel Abbasi speaks to Chamber of Commerce on importance of filling out 2020 Census

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure Arkansas counts for the 2020 census.

Guest speaker Samuel Abbasi with the U.S. Census Bureau spoke to committee members in Fayetteville to educate them on why the census matters for the state and northwest Arkansas.

Zane Shenault, Chief Economic Developer at the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, said census numbers are vital for state funding and even small miscounts can lead to big losses.

“A 1% undercount could cost the state up to $1 billion over the next 10 years in federal funding,” Shenault said.

The 2020 census kicks off April 1st.

