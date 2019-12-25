“Santa for a Senior” program reminds local seniors they aren’t alone this Christmas

"It just makes you have faith in the human race again," Pitts said.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — With a knock, and a greeting— Home Instead Senior Care is reminding local elderly they’re not forgotten this holiday season.

“It’s very, very heartwarming,” said Donna Pitts, a Santa for a Senior recipient.

Pitts is retired and home-bound.

“You get very isolated and you don’t feel like anyone cares that you’re still here,” said Pitts.

A feeling Cherie Clark-Spitzer with Home Instead Senior Care wants to change.

She said, “A lot of times our seniors feel like they’re a forgotten generation.”

That’s where the program “Be a Santa for a Senior” comes in.

More than 1,000 seniors took part this year.

Here’s how it works: The seniors get nominated by a loved one, someone in the community buys them a gift, and volunteers wrap and deliver the presents.

“We’ve got ribbons and bows and the whole shebang,” said Clark-Spitzer.

Leading up to the best part—people like Pitts getting the gift of joy.

“It just makes you have faith in the human race again,” Pitts said.

“We can’t do it as just a staff,” said Clark-Spitzer. “So watching the community get behind us, it means so much to watch them get involved.”

Pitts hopes the program encourages others to reach out to seniors like her.

“Make the extra effort,” she said. “You don’t necessarily have to do anything for them, but just showing up to say, ‘hi,’ they don’t feel so isolated.”

