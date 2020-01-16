Sarah Huckabee Sanders to release book in Sept. 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who left her job as White House Press Secretary in June of last year, has a book coming out this summer.

According to an email announcement from her website, the book is titled “Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House” and will be on store shelves September 8.

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders says.

