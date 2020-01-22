School government classes get extra boost from impeachment discussions

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Abby Herrera is a senior at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. She’s an AP Government and Politics student, and classes are more exciting these days with the presidential impeachment going on.

“This is actually my favorite class of all time,” Herrera said. “One thing at the very beginning of the year Ms. [Allison] Dolan said was we need to teach you guys how to amicably talk about really heated issues.”

Dolan teaches the class, which is discussion-based.

“Our first few questions were as simple as, ‘do you think he’ll be impeached?'” Dolan said. “Then the kids asked, ‘historically, what’s happened?'”

While students are generally taught the fundamental elements of government during a typical semester, the impeachment has made lessons more interesting for them, Dolan said.

“It makes it more exciting, too, because you’re not just studying elections and general kind of process of government,” Dolan said.

The discussion-based lessons are outside-the-box ways for students to learn, and it’s working, Herrera said.

“It’s not my job to change other people’s opinions, but it is my job to make sure I can get along with them,” Herrera said, referencing the camaraderie her classmates have formed despite sharing different opinions on the impeachment.

The classes will have an impact on Herrera long after the hearings are finished, she said.

“When I get out of high school, I actually want to pursue an education in political science and law just because I’ve never felt a real connection with curriculum or material just as much as I have in this class,” Herrera said.