School tax passes no matter how people vote

Bentonville School District's millage will pass either way because the Constitution requires there to be a vote.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — In this year’s annual school election, a tax will still pass even if everyone votes against it.

The Bentonville School District is not asking for a change in its current 48.5 Mill School Tax, but it will still appear on the ballot so everyone has a chance to vote on it.

The kicker is… no matter if you vote for or against it, the millage will pass either way.

Courtesy of Benton County

According to Benton County Election Coordinator, Kim Dennison, a millage is basically a tax you pay on your personal property taxes and a portion of it goes to the schools.

The school can then use it for things like construction, additional teachers, or special programs.

Dennison said the reason why the Bentonville School District’s millage will pass either way is due to the Constitution requires there to be a vote.

Two years ago voters approved the millage, so as long as the school district isn’t asking for an increase then the annual millage will always pass as long as it is voted on, according to Dennison.

She said she doesn’t want this to keep people from voting because if a lot of people are voting against the millage, the school district might not ask for an increase in the near future.

“They may see that people are not wanting an increase or they don’t like what it is currently or maybe they think it’s too high,” Dennison said. “Therefore they may think twice about going and holding an election for a millage increase later on.”

She said your voice always matters and to make sure you vote no matter what.

Every school in Benton County has a different millage tax that is voted on, but Bentonville is the only election happening now.

All the other school districts will vote during the primaries in March.