FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The search and rescue continue for Robert Jeff Elmer.

The 61-year-old was reported missing by his father last week.

He is 5’11 and has brown hair and blue eyes.

His car was found Wednesday, February 12 at Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville.

Authorities have been searching that area with dogs, horses, drones, and boats, but have not found him.

If you have any information on Elmer, contact the police.