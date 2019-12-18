Search finds possible graves of Tulsa Race Massacre victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Scientists say pits possibly holding human remains of Tulsa Race Massacre victims were found in recent searches of a cemetery and other areas of north Tulsa, Oklahoma, and more investigation is needed.
Scott Hammerstedt and Amanda Regnier of the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey to the Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation oversight committee on Monday that apparent “human dug pits” were found by ground-penetrating radar in both a cemetery and a homeless camp during the searches in October.
The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre left as many as 300 dead on what was known as Tulsa’s Black Wall Street.