There are around 80,000 people waiting and only about 30,000 people willing to donate, according to the only kidney transplant center in Arkansas.

We have an update for you on a story we brought you January, 26, about a man who was in need of a kidney.

After several of you reached out to us wanting to help him, we decided to see just how a kidney transplant works and how you can help other people in need.

If I died today, I’d thank God for it, I’ve had a good life. BART DYKE, NEEDS A KIDNEY

Bart Dyke has been looking for a kidney donor for six years.

“You gotta take the good and bad in life and just choose your battles,” Bart said. “This is just one of them for me.”

Bart’s step-daughter, Tanaya Lucke, said all their family and friends have tried to donate to him with no success because none of them match his blood type — O positive.

“It just hasn’t worked out so we’re just trying to spread awareness for donation,” she said.

Tanaya said seeing her step-dad go through this has been extremely hard for the whole family.

Bart went from working every day to not working and doing dialysis three times a week.

He’s always taken care of everybody and now we are at a point where we need to take care of him. TANAYA LUCKE, BART’S STEP-DAUGHTER

“I go in and do dialysis and I look around in there and I feel sorry for everyone in there,” Bart said.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Little Rock is the only kidney transplant center in the state.

It’s very risky to be on dialysis for a long time and so in order to fill this deficienty we encourage more and more people to come forward and donate their kidneys. DR. SUSHMA BHUSAL, KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION MEDICAL DIRECTOR, UAMS

Search for a kidney continues

UAMS Kidney Transplantation Medical Director Doctor Sushma Bhusal says to get on the kidney transplant list, it’s a lengthy process.

You get referred by a doctor and then go through a series of meetings and tests.

If you pass everything, a selection committee will pick you and you become active on the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

“Every transplant patient all over the country is on that list,” Dr. Bhusal said.

Dr. Bhusal said Bart has an even harder time finding a match because he has Type O blood.

“If you’re an A blood type, then you wait for a much shorter duration than someone with O blood type because O blood type is very common,” Dr. Bhusal said.

This is why she encourages people who are willing and able to donate to participate in the Living Donor Program — because even if you aren’t able to help Bart, you can help the other thousands of people who are also in need.

“We can have that donor donate to somebody else with the same blood type and have somebody else’s donor donate to this particular patient,” she said. “There is a swap like that and we do participate in that.”

The living donor surgeries are one of the safest surgeries. DR. SUSHMA BHUSAL, KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION MEDICAL DIRECTOR, UAMS