Seasonal jobs are in full swing in the Natural State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The holidays are upon us and if you, or someone you know, would like a seasonal job here are some companies that are hiring.

Bed Bath & Beyond hires workers for various positions such as sales and stock and overnight associates. You must be 18 years old to work at the retailer.

Goodwill Career Center in Springdale is hosting a hiring event for Onin Staffing on Thursday, November 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call 479-927-0114 for resume help.

JCPenney is seeking to hire approximately 65 seasonal associates in the Fort Smith area.

KOHLS has positions for Holiday Retails Sales Associates in Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Little Rock and Bryant along with other similar jobs.

Northwest Arkansas Job Fairs is a Facebook page (NWA Job Fairs) that helps people to find jobs in Northwest Arkansas.

Target is hiring for the holidays at 43 locations across Arkansas. The company’s website offers an interactive map to help you find store and distribution center positions.

UPS has part-time hourly and seasonal jobs available. Sometimes a seasonal position can work into something permanent like it did for UPS Human Resources Supervisor Mercy Alvarado in Fort Worth, Texas. She started as a seasonal driver helper in 2013 and is now a full-time supervisor with UPS — where she plans to someday retire.

Fayetteville-based 1st Employment receives a lot of requests from various companies that are looking for seasonal help. Many of the positions are in the northwest Arkansas area and have a focus on manufacturing, industrial and clerical. Currently, the jobs are mostly seasonal full-time. Click here to learn about the company and see if it’s the right fit for you!

There is a bi-weekly employment publication titled “The Job Guide.” The guide is distributed in Northwest Arkansas and in Missouri and Oklahoma.

If you are an employer looking to hire for the holidays and want to be added to this list email nsosa@knwa.com.