Second annual ONE Hog Call upcoming

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Woo Pig Sooie! Football season begins this weekend and at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, fans are encouraged to call… those… Hogs!

The second annual ONE Hog Call is happening at several locations in Fayetteville and Little Rock.

The goal of the event is to bring fans together to cheer in unison, according to the University of Arkansas. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Fans in Northwest Arkansas are invited to the Fayetteville Town Center on West Mountain Street in Fayetteville. University students, faculty and staff are invited to the Greek Theatre. Fans in Little Rock are invited to War Memorial Stadium on Stadium Drive. All events begin at 12:30 p.m. The Hog call will be at 1 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to post videos and photos on social media using #ONEHogCall. The best submissions will be featured on Razorback social channels and videoboards at the Arkansas 2019 football opening game Saturday, Aug. 31, according to the university.

According to the university, the 2018 inaugural ONE Hog Call event happened around the world, including from 40 states, 16 countries, 62 schools and 65 Arkansas businesses.