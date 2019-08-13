Select Northwest Arkansas and River Valley schools rank best in state

The 2020 Best School Districts rankings are primarily based on data from the U.S. Department of Education

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Large and small school districts in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have ranked as Top 25 in the state.

A national research company known as Niche created The 2020 Best School Districts rankings based on data from the U.S. Department of Education, paired with reviews from students and parents, as well as test scores and graduation rates, according to a news release.

Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville Public Schools all ranked in the Top 25 list.

The district ranked as best in the state is Bentonville School District.

Fayetteville School District ranked third. Rogers School District ranked 19th. Springdale School District ranked 22nd.

All four received “A” ratings, however Bentonville received an “A+” rating.

“Our teachers enjoy the freedom to introduce the latest innovative thoughts into their lesson plans so students can learn in an environment which surpasses the traditional classroom. That academic experience, combined with the endless opportunity, is something few others can match. We’re proud of the world-class education we offer,” stated Bentonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones.

Northwest Arkansas Council President and CEO Nelson Peacock stated Northwest Arkansas is one of the best places to live in America because education, great economy and the high quality of life.

“The plentiful, high quality education options available here contribute to both and is a key driver in attracting and retaining a quality workforce. Bentonville – and other regional schools – presence on the Niche list is further confirmation of the quality of our local schools,” Peacock stated.

Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy, and Farmington and Prairie Grove School Districts also ranked in the Top 25.

Charleston and Scranton School Districts were among those on the Top 25.

Charleston School District ranked 16th.

Scranton School District ranked 21st.

The Top 25 school districts rank as followed:

Bentonville Public Schools Greenwood School District Fayetteville School District Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy Lakeside School District (Hot Springs) Greenbrier School District Benton School District Bryant School District Pottsville School District Estem High Charter School District (Little Rock) Parkers Chapel School District (El Dorado) Cabot School District Prairie Grove School District Conway School District Salem School District Charleston School District Bismarck School District Valley Springs School District Springdale School District Armorel School District Scranton School District Rogers School District McCrory School District Farmington School District Russellville School District



