Semi crashes, standstill traffic likely

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — At approximately 3:40 p.m. an accident involving a semi-truck occurred heading northbound on U.S. Highway 71.

The trailer leaked a small amount of oil but emergency crews say the situation is under control. At this time, all lanes are being impacted but it is being reported that there are no injuries.

Officials say the incident happened about 2 miles north of exit 93 near Sonic and the movie theater in Bella Vista.

Northbound traffic is currently at a stand-still and will be for some time as crews clean up the spillage.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA for updates.