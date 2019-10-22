Seminar to educate businesses on impact of medical marijuana in the workplace

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — With medical marijuana now legal in Arkansas, many businesses have yet to adapt their policies.

The Springdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting a seminar on October 23 to give businesses insight into issues that can arise from having employees or job applicants with medical marijuana cards.

Included in the presentation by Bruce Cross of the law firm of Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus, is information about how Arkansas’ law impacts hiring, termination and discipline and how to determine which jobs have safety-sensitive functions and what to do when an employee in that job starts using medical marijuana.

The 90-minute seminar will include a time for questions and answers. The event will be held from 1:30-3:00 p.m. The seminar will be located at McDonald’s Corporate Training Center, located at 1468 A East Mountain Road in Springdale.

Registration for Chamber members is $40 while non-members may attend for $80.

Registration is available online at the link located here.