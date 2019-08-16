Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke today in Little Rock.

She said she’d make gun control one of her priorities should she win. She is also pushing for universal background checks, and bans on assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

When asked about being in Arkansas, Klobuchar said, “… A number of these (shooting) victims have been in rural or suburban areas and that’s why we need to bring the country together in how we approach this and not just seeing this as an urban issue but an American issue.”

Several democratic lawmakers were at the event.

The Republican Party of Arkansas issued the following statement regarding Klobuchar being here, “… from a political standpoint, this move screams inexperience on behalf of her staff and is a clear sign that the klobuchar campaign is doomed to fail if it has not already.”