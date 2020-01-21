Seneca man donates 33 gallons of blood

SENECA, Mo. (KSN) — One Seneca man donated 33 gallons of blood.

Mauris Malis hit that milestone during a blood drive in Neosho.

He said he has been donating blood for as long as he can remember.

He’s even gotten his siblings to join in.

To get an idea of just how much blood he donated, Malis brought 33 one-gallon containers. He said it’s the least he can do to help those who need it most.

“Well, it makes me feel good. As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t hurt me because I’ve lived a good life and don’t take any medicine whatsoever so it’s been good for me as far as I’m concerned,” Malis said.

“Oh, it’s just awesome. Yeah, they really commit to it. The need for blood is always ever-present so we really appreciate our donors and their live blood,” said Scott Sayler, American Red Cross Team Supervisor.

Combined with all seven of his siblings, Malis and his family have donated a total of 111 gallons of blood.