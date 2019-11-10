Senior Day: UA Feature Twirler’s last performance

"Razorback Nation is something that I am just so grateful to be apart of and I just want to thank them for letting me into their hearts and their homes," Miller said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — On Saturday, November 9, University of Arkansas Feature Twirler and two-time silver medalist, Savannah Miller, threw her baton at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the last time.

The stadium has been my home away from home for the last four and a half years and it honestly has changed who I am as a person and who I am as a twirler. Savannah Miller , UA Feature Twirler

Miller left it all on the field for her last home game performance during the University of Arkansas’s Senior Day.

“It’s just so sweet and so sad at the same time but I’m excited to get to share my love of the twirling with Razorback Nation one last time,” she said.

A bittersweet moment, Miller said she will cherish for the rest of her life.

“It has been just an incredible journey and I am so thankful that I get to share my love of baton twirling with so many incredible people,” she said. “If I had a better word to say than thank you I would use it.”

After almost five years of performing at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium, Miller said she hopes everyone sees that baton twirling is still alive and that she’s encouraged others to also pursue their passions.

“I have wanted to build this sport even more I mean it’s such already such a lost art,” she said. “If I can pass the baton into one little girls hand every single day then I have done my job.”

A job she said she loved no matter the score.

“At this point I have learned to love the Hogs win or lose,” she said. “I mean just being here in the stadium with this atmosphere on game day it’s always going to be a win.”

Miller hopes her sport will one day be in the Olympics.

I hope one day one little girl will look up and tell her mom, I want to do that. Savannah Miller , UA Feature Twirler

She will perform for the very last time at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for the match up against Missouri.