Sens. Cotton, Hawley introduce resolution to dismiss Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA) — Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced a resolution on Monday to amend Senate rules to allow a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The move is a response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate for trial.

“By failing to deliver the articles of impeachment, the Democrats are admitting they bumbled their partisan impeachment,” Cotton said in a press release. “If the articles aren’t delivered in a timely manner, they should be dismissed.”

GOP senators Rick Scott (R-Florida), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Montana), John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), David Perdue (R-Georgia), and Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma) are the original co-sponsors of the resolution.