Sensory Space in Springdale allows young kids to decompress

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Sensory Walk was designed by a group of East students from Helen Tyson Middle School and is located at the EOA Children’s House.

Animals, plants, flowers, and bugs on the walk are native to Arkansas.

“We hope for the students here it becomes a calming and creative rest space. Somewhere they can come to get some external energy out,” East Facilitator at Helen Tyson Middle School Brittany Berry said.

“It’s nature-themed so they can learn about all the stuff like Ozarks, Cardinals, maple tree, black bears,” Student Sarah Winters said.

QR codes are located throughout the walk so kids can watch videos about each of the areas.

EOA Children’s House in the Pat Walker Center for Children works with children under the age of five that have been abused, neglected, or have faced adverse childhood experiences.