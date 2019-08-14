Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

Police report five officers were shot as of 5:10 p.m.CT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police sergeant says six police officers have been shot in what’s still an active shooting situation in the city.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. that all of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The situation remains “active and ongoing”, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted that a shooter remained active as of 5:57 p.m. He said there was at least one suspect firing at police officers.

Gunshots are continuing to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.