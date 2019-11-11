Several slick spots on Arkansas roads

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Arkansas’ transportation division and city law enforcement agree that when winter weather rolls in bridges and overpasses are the most dangerous for drivers.

Here are a few examples of roads/highways that can be problem spots, too:

Interstate 49 north of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel

Highway 412 south of the interchange

U.S. Hwy. 71B to the Benton County Line

Washington County Line to U.S. Hwy. 71

Olive Street Overpass in Rogers

Dixieland and Hudson intersection in Rogers

In Fayetteville, Sgt. Tony Murphy said, “typically anywhere people are following too close and can slide into the back of the vehicle in front of them.”

Rogers Public Information Officer Keith Foster suggests for motorists to slow down sooner rather than later when roads are icy. “The last thing you want is to have to slam on your breaks at an icy intersection.”

ArDOT map Monday afternoon. While there are few accidents, there are plenty of ice patches and slushy roads.

For a quick look at roads around the state via IDRIVE Arkansas click here.