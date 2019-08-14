Shakespeare In Love set to debut at Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – There’s a new entertainment venue set to open its doors to the public on August 14th. TheatreSquared is the newest addition to Northwest Arkansas’ arts and entertainment scene.

With its official grand opening season officially underway, TheatreSquared will serve as a permanent home for professional theatre. The play ‘Shakespeare In Love’ is set to make its opening debut at 7:30 p.m. on Agust 14th and continue with a full lineup of showtimes through Tuesday, August 20th.

Bob Ford, Art Director for TheatreSquared, stopped by KNWA Today to talk about all of the great happenings at Fayetteville’s newest venue. For showtimes and ticket information. Be sure to visit TheatreSquared’s website.