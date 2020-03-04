Sheep Dog deploys to Nashville for tornado relief

"For us when we're helping others we call it 'helping is healing,'" Bob Corscadden said.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deadly tornados swept through Tennesse, and now local volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are heading to Nashville to help with cleanup.

On Wednesday, March 4, KNWA/FOX 24 met the Northwest Arkansas team in Rogers as they were packing up to head out.

“We all need some help sometimes,” Sheep Dog volunteer Libby Ricker said. “I needed help and someone else needs help, so let’s just help each other.”

Ricker’s home was in the line of one of two tornados that swept through Northwest Arkansas in October 2019.

“I woke up to the sounds of chainsaws running and it was Sheep Dog coming to get us out,” Ricker said. “It was amazing.”

From that moment on, she knew she wanted to start helping others in any way she could.

“I’ve seen so many people’s lives change through this organization,” Ricker said. “It’s changed my own life and I would like to pay it back the best way I can.”

Ricker isn’t able to help with chainsaw operations and debris removal, but she will still play a very vital role in Nashville.

Her job is coordinating with the other volunteers and handing out water.

“I’m also going to be running some photography for them,” she said.

Northwest Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Team and Chapter Development Director Bob Corscadden said it’s a special thing to see people like Ricker willing to step up and help out.

“For us when we’re helping others we call it ‘helping is healing,’” Corscadden said. “It gives us the opportunity to not just help them, but it helps us as well.”

