Sheep Dog Impact Assistance helping in time of need

Sheep Dog is a nonprofit organization comprised of veterans and first responders

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is helping with debris cleanup.

The organization is assisting as many as 30 homes and removing about 60 trees along the path of damage from the storms early Monday.

Michael Nimmo said while they try to help everyone, veterans and first responders have top priority.

“They’re out in the community, serving during the community’s time of need and it’s our job, we feel, to make sure they get the help that they need as well,” Nimmo said.

Sheep Dog is a nonprofit organization comprised of veterans and first responders who volunteer in the community and for disaster response efforts.