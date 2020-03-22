Shelters prepare for possible domestic violence spike amid COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the novel coronavirus forces many to stay home, domestic-violence organizations are prepared to help people who may be in abusive relationships or situations.

“I think we’re getting really creative with our advocacy,” said Teresa Mills, Peace at Home Family Shelter’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are certainly having individuals who’re emailing us or reaching out through Facebook.”

Domestic violence could spike with quarantines, Mills said.

“I think we are certainly prepared for the possibility,” Mills said. “We’re not necessarily seeing that surge right now because there may not be a safe time to call.”

Along with Peace at Home, Northwest Arkansas is also home to the NWA Women’s Shelter and others. Though Mills said she hasn’t seen a spike in victims yet, Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department said there’re grounds to think she could see more soon.

“I won’t say that the violence escalates, but people are around each other, [so] they might argue,” Murphy said. “We’ll handle those situations. Our services will not decline. It’s business as usual here.”

Don’t wait until it’s too late, Murphy said. People need to call if they’re in trouble.

“Walk away. If the argument is escalating, walk away,” Murphy said. “Call the police. Don’t get involved in anything that’s gonna get you in trouble.”

Some victims won’t be able to call for help (479-442-9811, 24/7 hotline) if they’re quarantined with an abuser, Mills said. But there are other tools like Facebook and email that could prove useful.

“We’ve got a help email through our Facebook page and our website, and you will be privately connected to an advocate 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mills said.