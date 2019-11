ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are at the scene where a shooting happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 6.

A man was shot in his foot and taken to Mercy Hospital, according to Keith Foster, public information officer for Rogers Police Department.

Police are searching for the suspect who ran from the scene, Foster said. The suspect and man shot have yet to be identified.

The incident happened in the 700 block of West Maple Street. Detours are encouraged.

This is a developing story.