BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Hundreds of shoppers turned out for the 2nd Annual Holiday Market in Bentonville on Saturday.

Just in time for Christmas, visitors to the market could find several handcrafted and unique gifts for sale.

Children also got in on the fun at a kids’ craft corner where they could make small crafts to take home as gifts.

The holiday market also celebrated small business Saturday with several local food trucks and performers.