Short-term rental regulation discussion continues in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The discussion concerning short-term rental regulations continued with an amended proposal at Monday’s city council meeting.

Planning commissioners voted to remove limiting short-term rentals by block, instead opting to discuss a density cap. With this, only 2% of the city’s dwelling units could be Airbnbs or other short-term rentals.

Conditional use permits are still on the table, which worries some Airbnb property owners. It’s hard to know how effective any regulations would be without first legalizing short-term rentals and seeing if problems arise, said Logan Humphrey, the owner of Cohobnb.

Some planning commissioners worry light regulation could cause so many Airbnbs to pop up that they’ll start to overrun the city. Humphrey said he supports some sort of regulation, but conditional use permits could clog up the system and hurt investors.

“Legalize them, study them then see if this is going to be an actual problem,” Humphrey said. “Right now, the thing that I foresee is the market’s correcting itself. It’s not going to allow this to be a big issue for the city.”

The enactment of a completed ordinance is expected to happen sometime over the summer.