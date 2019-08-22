Sidewalk in the works for Fayetteville

"There is absolutely no place to walk."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Cars have to dodge or completely stop in the street to avoid people walking along Mount Comfort in Fayetteville.

Starting from the corner of Mount Comfort and Garland Avenue, there are only two options when it comes to walking from place to place.

You can either walk in a ditch or walk on the street.

Brenten Stevens has lived near the area for more than 30 years.

Stevens said everyday he sees people walking in the street and cars having to swerve into on-coming traffic just to keep from hitting anyone.

“They are stepping out into the road and traffic has to drive around people,” he said. “Somebody is going to get hit eventually.”

Stevens said for 14 years he has been complaining to the city about how unsafe it is to not have a place to walk, especially with how many kids walk to Asbell Elementary School.

“If you come down here any time of the day, ask anyone in this neighborhood how many times they have to dodge or completely stop in the street to keep from hitting families walking with their children,” he said.

Stevens said he doesn’t understand why it would take the city so long to get a sidewalk because of how dangerous it is.

City of Fayetteville Engineer Chris Brown said the reason for the delay is because the project got a little more complicated than what the city originally anticipated.

“The type of facility that we are doing is more than just a standard sidewalk so its going to be a better more usable facility for all modes,” Brown said.

He said this sidewalk has been requested for a while and this year it finally came to the top of the city’s sidewalk priority list.

“You can just go out there about any time and see people walking in the street, so obviously it is a need,” he said.

A need that may take a little longer to complete as the city said they are trying to accommodate everyone.

“Rather than just a five-foot wide sidewalk, we are looking at a ten-foot or a twelve-foot wide side pass that could be a dual use,” Brown said.

Brown said it is worth the wait, but Stevens said he hopes the project is done sooner than later.

“In order to do it right, its going to take a little bit of time,” Brown said.

“This neighborhood has been in bad need of a sidewalk for way too long,” Stevens said.

Stevens might have to wait another year before the sidewalk gets done.

According to Brown, the city will finish the design this winter and the project should be done this time next year.