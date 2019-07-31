Siloam Springs’ firefighters get new training facility

Firefighters in Siloam Springs will no longer be traveling miles to practice training and it's all thanks to taxpayers.

SILOAM SPINGS, Ark. (KMWA) Siloam Springs’ Fire Chief Jeremey Criner says the new four-story training tower allows firefighters practice techniques like rescues and using ropes to come down the side of buildings. There are also rooms inside that are designed for firefighters to use to put out flames.

Criner says it’s an $800,000 facility that was paid by a tax voters approved in 2013.

He says for the past 18 years they were having to travel to other cities like Lincoln to train.

“This tower means a lot to us,” Criner said. “It allows us to maintain our skills and abilities and the effectiveness in which we are able to respond is going to be great.”

If you’d like to see the tower for yourself, Criner is inviting everyone to come out Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. and they will give tours and demonstrate what all firefighters can do inside.