Siloam Springs Goodwill to reopen after tornado damage repairs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Goodwill Store and Career Center will reopen after a temporary hiatus due to extensive storm damage, the company announced in a press release.

“The store reopening is great news,” said Kerri Nettles, Goodwill’s Public Relations Manager, according to the press release. “Not only is it a great place to shop, but the sale of items at our stores is how we fund our programs—providing job training, education opportunities, and job search assistance. With our career center back open as well, we’ll again be able to help residents in Siloam Springs build resumes, perfect their interview skills and connect with area employers free of charge.”

The 1001 S. Mount Olive St. location will reopen Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. An E-F2 tornado caused roof and water damage that made the building unusable for more than a month. Employees were relocated to other locations, and residents have been utilizing a trailer for donations.