Siloam Springs man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Siloam Springs was sentenced to ten years in prison for drug trafficking.

David Ely, 34, was sentenced yesterday to ten years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for one count of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, in April 2019, investigators received information that Ely was en route from Siloam Springs to Fayetteville in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

During a search incident to Ely’s arrest, officers located a duffle bag behind the passenger’s seat that contained 13 bags of methamphetamine, each weighing just over one ounce, a bag of unused syringes, a digital scale, and multiple baggies.

The DEA lab results determined that the substance contained 334.7 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Ely was indicted in May 2019 on federal charges and entered his guilty plea in July 2019.